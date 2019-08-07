DHS warns of potential donation scams in wake of El Paso, Dayton shootings

Updated: Wed 8:33 PM, Aug 07, 2019

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is warning about donation scams in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning about potential donation scams in the wake of two mass shootings. (Source: CNN)

The DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a warning on Tuesday about fraudulent emails, social media posts, calls, texts, donation websites and even door-to-door knocks soliciting donations.

According to CISA, here are three things you should consider to avoid donation scams:

1: Research charities or crowdfunding campaigns yourself to make sure it’s clear exactly where your money is going.

“There’s ample opportunity for hoaxes like that to be conducted, and unless a company, organization or even an individual does their own due diligence to look into something, they may be subject to it," said Tom Fuentes, a law enforcement analyst.

2: Be cautious when it comes to opening email attachments.

Experts say not to click on links in unsolicited email messages asking for money.

3: Be wary of fraudulent pleas and donation ads on social networking sites.

CISA also warns about door-to-door solicitations during tragedies.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus