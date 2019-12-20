DHS watchdog finds no wrongdoing in deaths of 2 migrant children

In this Dec. 15, 2018 file photo, Domingo Caal Chub, 61, holds a smartphone displaying a photo of his granddaughter, Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin, in Raxruha, Guatemala. The 7-year-old girl died in a Texas hospital, two days after being taken into custody by border patrol agents in a remote stretch of New Mexico desert. Homeland Security's watchdog found no wrongdoing or misconduct by immigration officials in the deaths of the girl and a boy last December. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros, File)
Updated: Fri 7:36 PM, Dec 20, 2019

(AP) – The Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog has found no wrongdoing or misconduct by immigration officials in the deaths of two migrant children last December.

The Inspector General for Homeland Security released statements Friday evening on the deaths of Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin, who died Dec. 8, and Felipe Gómez Alonzo, who died Dec. 24.

Both children had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border as crossings surged. Both died from bacterial infections.

At the time lawmakers and immigrant advocates decried how the children had been treated in the hours before their deaths and called for an investigation.

