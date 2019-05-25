DNR offers tips to enjoy WI outdoors safely

With Memorial Day right around the corner, many Wisconsinites will head to lakes and ATV trails to kickoff summer.

DNR Conservation Warden Jared King stressed the importance of enjoying Wisconsin’s outdoors safely.

"Always remember to wear your seat-belt on UTVs, they are absolutely life savers,” he said. "Our recommendation is you're never too old for a helmet. They serve the same protection for adults as they do for children. Always wear those, protect your head."

King said be careful when mixing alcohol and hitting the trails.

"We do see, just like motor vehicles, issues with safety after having too much to drink. In Wisconsin the legal limit is still .08 to operate an ATV, we highly recommend staying below that and be safe on the trails at all time," he said.

Being safe extends from land into the water. King said it is also important stay safe while boating

"When we're patrolling a lake like this, or any lake in Wisconsin, the main thing we look for is safety issues: making sure everyone has enough life-jackets aboard their boat," King said.

When determining if a life jacket is up to safety standards, King said there are a few key signs.

“Some things to look for are wear on the straps, tears in the inflation and making sure they're good to go," said the conservation warden.

Also, he said taking care of your body is essential to a fun and safe outdoor experience.

"In order to safety have fun, I always recommend having water and sunscreen. Stay plenty hydrated and know your limits as far as alcohol,” said King.

Following these tips will help all of Wisconsin enjoy the outdoors responsibly.

