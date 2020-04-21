DNR: What you need to know before using Wisconsin State Parks

Now that the snow is melting and the temperatures are rising, it is time to get outside and enjoy.

While some state parks are closed, in our area, they're open. The Wisconsin DNR says that overall most people in the region are doing a good job following the rules and they plan to keep the parks open in this part of the state. Remember normal trail etiquette still applies and of course, just keep your distance.

Right now the entry fees to all Wisconsin state parks are waived, so you can go for free, just make sure to follow the rules. You have to take any trash with you when you leave. Pets need to be cleaned up after and be on a leash.

If you see a group of people on a trail or in one area, just find somewhere else to go to keep your distance. DNR staff and conservation wardens are out on the property daily to monitor the parks. As we know in the southern part of the state, parks were closed for overcrowding and damage to property. But in this part of the state there is an increase in visitation but not overcrowding.

"We really love the fact that our northern parks are still open but the lessons we learned from the south still do apply so we are hoping folks follow the don't overcrowd, make sure you are social distancing and stay within your community,” said Missy VanLanduyt from the Wisconsin DNR. “There is so much to do outside, hiking, biking, and horseback riding."

Restrooms are still open, they are cleaning them at least twice a day but when using the bathroom follow the one in and one out rule even if there is more than one stall. Also bring your own hand sanitizer to the park because sometimes it runs out quick and they have also seen people steal hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

The DNR is also reminding people to stay within your community, there is a ton of public land to use owned by the state or local municipalities. To find out what state parks and other wildlife and natural areas are close to your community click here.

