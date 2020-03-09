DNR: Dogs, wild animals poisoned in Forest, Marinette and Florence counties

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service are seeking the public’s help in solving several fatal poisoning deaths of domestic dogs and wildlife.

The deaths have happened over the last year.

Several domestic dog deaths have occurred in Forest, Marinette and Florence counties.

This includes the recent deaths of two hunting beagles in Forest County. However, while the investigation is focused on the three counties, it is unknown if other counties could be involved.

In addition to the unfortunate poisoning of these family pets, investigators also found dead raptors, coyotes, weasels, raccoons and wolves.

Lab tests have confirmed the presence of dangerous toxic substances as the cause of death in these wildlife cases as well as the domestic dogs. Investigators say the dogs became severely ill nearly immediately after ingestion, with death following shortly after.

Investigators urge the public to be aware of where they are walking their dogs along roadways in these counties.

If you have information or a tip – no matter how insignificant it may seem – please contact the WDNR Violation Hotline. You may confidentially report by calling or texting: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. You also may report online: https://dnrx.wisconsin.gov/rav/ The hotline is in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Trained staff relay information to conservation wardens.

