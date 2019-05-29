DNR investigating fatal UTV crash in Buffalo County

A 23-year-old Mondovi man died in a May 24 single utility-terrain vehicle crash under investigation by the Wis. Department of Natural Resources’ Bureau of Law Enforcement.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. on private property just off state Highway 10 in the Town of Naples. There were two people aboard the UTV at the time of the crash.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Joshua Sandberg. The DNR is handling the crash investigation.

No additional details are available as the investigation is underway.