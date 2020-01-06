DNR officials talk snowmobile safety

More than 200,000 snowmobiles take to the 25,000 miles of trails throughout Wisconsin each winter.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials want to make sure everyone enjoys their time safely.

"Every year if you're going out to snowmobile, whether it's you're a new snowmobiler or a veteran snowmobiler, I would recommend to check the rules and the regulation pamphlet out, read that cover to cover," said Wisconsin DNR Recreation Warden Jake Holsclaw.

One of the biggest pieces of advice Holsclaw gives is to try and avoid iced over lakes or bodies of water if possible.

"If you have to operate on the ice, I would wait to do it during the daylight hours so you can at least see what you're operating on," he said.

If you are using a snowmobile after the sun has gone down, there is a 55 mph speed limit.

"I have a fair amount of snowmobiling experience myself and I know that even as you get around that 55 mph mark you're going to start overrunning your headlights and what that means is they're going to have a hard time seeing beyond where their headlights are," explained Holsclaw.

Between Jan. 1-April 5 2019, there were 16 snowmobile related deaths in Wisconsin according to the DNR.

At least 11 of the 16 people that died did not complete the recommended safety certification class.

But Holsclaw says one of the biggest safety tips is to drive sober.

"Zero alcohol, I think that's going to be probably one of the biggest things to be safe out on the trail is don't drink and drive a sled," he said.

In at least 10 of the 16 deaths, alcohol was involved in the crash.

The president of one of the local associated snowmobile clubs in Eau Claire County says to always use marked trails, and be aware of changing weather conditions because that can affect trails and lakes.

If a person was born before 1985, he or she has to complete a safety certification course to use a snowmobile on any public trails or areas.

To look at current snowmobile trail conditions click here.