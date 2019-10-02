DNR seeking voluntary CWD testing in Chippewa Valley

Following additional consideration and recommendations from the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board during the September meeting, the Department of Natural Resources is now asking hunters in the Chippewa Valley Area to voluntarily have their deer tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) during the nine-day gun deer season between Nov. 23 - Dec. 1.

Mandatory in-person registration and sampling within a five-township area covering parts of Eau Claire, Dunn and Pepin counties will not be required of hunters during the nine-day gun deer season. The five-township area includes Rock Creek, Albany, Brunswick, Drammen and Pleasant Valley.

The DNR's decision follows the additional consideration and recommendations from the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board's CWD Subcommittee Report presented during the NRB meeting in Mishicot on Sept. 25.

The department previously announced support for a recommendation by the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team to implement mandatory in-person registration and CWD sampling within the five-township area. The DNR recognizes the hard work of the Team for their surveillance and management options recommendations in response to the detection of CWD in western Eau Claire County. The team is an ad-hoc advisory team made up of representatives of County Deer Advisory Councils for Eau Claire, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin and Trempealeau Counties.

"We will have a robust presence in the area," said Scott Loomans, DNR Division Administrator for the Fish, Wildlife and Parks program. "Because we will make it easy for people to reach us, we believe this voluntary approach will still result in the number of samples that are needed."

Although mandatory CWD sampling and in-person registration are no longer required in Rock Creek, Albany, Brunswick, Drammen and Pleasant Valley, the DNR strongly encourages hunters to have any adult deer harvested within those five townships tested for CWD this fall. If a hunter submits any adult deer for CWD sampling that tests positive, they will receive an additional harvest authorization.

In addition to having a network of CWD cooperators and self-serve kiosks available for hunters, throughout the fall, DNR staff will be conducting some in-person sampling on the opening weekend of the gun deer season at the following three locations within the five-township area:

• Pleasant Valley Town Hall, County Hwy. W, Eleva, WI 54738;

• Welcome Matt Bar, W3530 State Rd. 37, Eau Claire, WI 54701;

• Rock Creek Town Hall, N995 County Rd. H, Mondovi, WI 54755.

