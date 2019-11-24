DNR seeks information after hunter shot in Washburn Co.

The DNR is asking for help after a hunter is shot in Washburn County.

The DNR says the victim is 31 years old. He was hit by a single bullet and flown from the scene.

The DNR's Bureau of Law Enforcement is looking for people out hunting around 11 a.m. Sunday in the block of Washburn County Land in Minong Township near East Sleepy Eye Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wisconsin DNR violation tip line at 1-800-TIP-WDNR.

The DNR says three other hunting incidents happened during the opening weekend of gun deer season.

In Oneida and Marathon Counties, two separate incidents involved hunters who shot themselves in the foot.

In Fond du Lac County, a hunter shot toward a running deer and hit a 19-year-old woman in the hand.