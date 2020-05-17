DNR sees increase in fishing

The Department of Natural Resources says there are more people out fishing this year compared to last year. Theresa Stabo with the DNR says the increase is likely because of COVID-19 and the ability to practice social distancing when fishing.

The DNR says they are seeing a big inrease in fishing license sales this year with about 100,000 more people out fishing than last year. Stabo says people ae looking to get out of the house safely and fishing is a great way to do that, especially in Wisconsin, which has over 15,000 lakes.

"Many of us can hop on our bicycles and peddle down to the nearest creek or lake or hop in the car and you can be at fishable waters within 20-30 minutes," said DNR R3 Coordinator Theresa Stabo. "It's really very accessible to all Wisconsinites,"

Stabo says fishing is also a great activity during the COVID-19 pandemic because it can have a positive impact on a person's mental health.

The DNR has many resources and opportunites for fishing in Wisconsin.

