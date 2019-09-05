DNR to implement mandatory CWD sampling during 9 day gun deer season

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is requiring some hunters in West Central Wisconsin to have their deer tested for chronic wasting disease.

The call is for during the entire nine-day gun deer season.

The DNR is requiring mandatory CWD testing of adult deer in a six-township area, covering parts of Dunn, Eau Claire, and Pepin counties.

The DNR says mandatory sampling comes after deer in those areas tested positive for CWD in 2018.

“Last year we sampled deer within this area, we fell short of our surveillance goal,” said Kris Johansen, District Wildlife Supervisor.

Johansen says there will be 3 to 4 sampling locations set up. Those locations have not been announced yet. Sample results will typically come within 3-4 weeks.

The DNR is asking for hunters to provide full support this gun season. Non-compliance can lead to a citation.

“It's not something that we want to push upon sportspeople, but it is, in fact, a statute within our state statues,” said Richard Rosen, Regional Conservation Warden.

The DNR says they've gotten input from community members in these counties.

“Most people support this action, so we're looking forward to doing it and looking forward to the assistance of hunters this fall,” said Johansen.

Here are some frequently asked questions, provided by the DNR about mandatory in-person registration:

Where will be mandatory in-person registration be required?

- Mandatory in-person registration will be required during the 9-day gun season within 5 townships in western Eau Claire County, Southeast Dunn County, and northeast Pepin County.

The specific townships are:

--Brunswick, Drammen, and Pleasant Valley Townships in Eau Claire County

--Rock Creek Township in Dunn County

--Albany Township in Pepin County

When will mandatory in person registration be required?

-Mandatory in person registration will be required of all hunters that harvest a deer on opening weekend of the 9-day gun deer season in the townships of:

--Brunswick, Drammen, and Pleasant Valley Townships in Eau Claire County

--Rock Creek Township in Dunn County

--Albany Township in Pepin County

Where will hunters be required to register their harvested deer in person?

-Three DNR operated registrations will be set up on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of the 9-day gun season within the 5 township area.

What happens if I don’t register my deer?

-The DNR has statutory authority to require hunters to register any deer they harvest in person. As such, non-compliance with this statute could result in enforcement action.

