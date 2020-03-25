DNR waives all fees for state parks and trails

Under Governor Evers' Safer At Home order, outdoor activities are deemed an essential service.

This includes all of the state parks, trails, and forests operated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. To avoid spreading disease further, the DNR has decided to waive all fees. This is to prevent congregating near and touching fee kiosks, and to make it easier to enjoy the outdoors in this stressful time.

"You can take a quiet walk, or walk along a stream or sit at a bench quietly alone, and that can really help ease anxiety especially at a time where there is a public health emergency. Stress is high, anxiety is high, so getting outdoors can really help calm the system and ease some of those anxieties," says Sarah Hoye, DNR Communications Director.

The DNR urges those who take advantage of their services to maintain social distancing and stay within their own communities.