DOJ: Blaine, Minnesota remains identified as Beth Johnson

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified remains that were found in Blaine, Minnesota to be Beth Johnson.

The DOJ also says Randall Merrick of Rochester, Minnesota has been charged with first degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse and hiding a corpse.

Johnson was last seen at her home in the village of Nelson on Christmas Day of 2016.

A month after Johnson was last seen, her son received a receipt from her debit card. It showed Merrick signed the receipt for buying a sledgehammer, trash bags and industrial cleaning products.

In April 2018, a K9 searching the area of Johnson's home came upon decomposing human remains.

Two months later, a witness saw Merrick crying and admitting, "I killed her." When the witness asked who he killed, Merrick is said to have answered "Beth."

Officials allege the two had been living together at the time.

The investigation is led by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation.