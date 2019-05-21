DOJ offers to share Mueller documents to avoid House action

Photo date: 7/20/2012 / Source: Pete Souza / The White House
By  | 
Updated: Tue 2:35 PM, May 21, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it is willing to provide the House intelligence committee with documents from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, as long as the panel agrees not to take any action against Attorney General William Barr.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd sent a letter Tuesday to the committee's chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff.

Schiff, a California Democrat, has warned that the committee would take an unspecified "enforcement action" against Barr or the Justice Department after they refused to hand over an unredacted version of Mueller's report and other documents.

A redacted version of Mueller's report on the Russia probe was released in April.

Boyd says the Justice Department could discuss making less-redacted portions of the report available to the panel "in relatively short order."

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus