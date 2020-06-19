DOJ releases name of Jefferson Co. victims killed prior to shootout house fire

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the names of the two victims found dead when a Jefferson Co. deputy responded to a burglary report in the Town of Sumner.

The victims were identified as James H. Lemke, 59, and Nedra J. Lemke, 57. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner has determined both of them died from gunshot wounds. Investigators currently believe it was a targeted attack.

After arriving on the scene and discovering their bodies, the deputy found himself under fire from someone inside the house. The deputy fired back and went to find cover before notice black smoke coming from the back of the house. The home was soon engulfed in flames.

As part of its investigation, the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for help locating a Fort Atkinson man they believe is connected to the Lemkes’ deaths as well as the shootout and house fire.

Wisconsin Department of Justice said in an update Wednesday evening that authorities are now searching for 68-year-old Kevin P. Anderson.

The DOJ asks people to not approach Anderson and instead call 911 immediately. He is described as a white male, 6'0", weighs about 200 pounds with blue eyes and balding brown hair. A photo of him is attached to this article.

Anyone has information about this incident or was driving in the area of Wisconsin Highway 106 and County Highway A, is asked to contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.

