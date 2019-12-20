DOJ releases records in Jayme Closs kidnapping and murder of her parents

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is now releasing the records related to the Barron County kidnapping of Jayme Closs and double homicide of her parents, James and Denise Closs, as well as the Douglas County investigation as Jayme was found and Jake Patterson was arrested.

The records include the Division of Criminal Investigation report that includes 660 pages of investigations ranging from the autopsy of Closs' parents and evidence retrieved from the home, along with 75 other case files. Additionally, Barron and Douglas Counties have released their files.

We have a team going through the thousands of pages of documents, and will have full coverage on this tonight on WEAU 13 news at 5, 6, and 10.