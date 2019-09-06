Sun Prairie dad creates comical back-to-school post

John Thao is a stay-at-home dad. He made a back-to-school post last year that got the attention of other parents and, this year, he's back at it again enjoying his time while his kids are at school.

Thao said after seeing a flood of first day photos in his newsfeed, he wanted to take a different direction, and started posting just to be funny.

“I was like well, I’m going to do something different," Thao said. "So I decided I was going to show what I did on the first day of school, and it took off from there.”

In 2018, his back-to-school post showed him lounging in the hot tub, hosting a tea party with stuffed animals, and taking a nap, among other fun activities. That post received over 4,000 likes, and almost 5,000 shares on Facebook. For 2019, Thao went to Target, and enjoyed lunch alone.

While many found his posts funny, others found a connection.

“A lot of stay-at-home dads did reach out to me, saying oh, that’s awesome, you’re a stay-at-home dad, I am too," he said. "So I made some good friends through that.”

Now, he posts his funny tongue and cheek photos and captions on his Facebook page "Dadding with John."

“I think the main thing is that it makes people laugh," he said. "I make my kids laugh, I’m pretty good at that, but I didn’t think I’m a super funny guy.”

On his blog, Thao writes:

"I’ve been a stay-at-home dad since the day after my son was born. He was born the morning after I quit my job so I was jobless and kidless for about 8 hours. But just so that we’re clear here this whole blog is about ME not my kids. I love them but they get tons of attention from lots of people. They don’t need another thing inflating their already big egos. I, on the other hand, get no attention so please pay attention to me. Of course a lot of the posts will have something to do with me raising the kiddos. Also, if I give you parenting advice please get a second opinion. I’m not a great parent. I’d say I’m around the 50% mark. The top being my wife and the bottom being parents who don’t teach their kids the correct way to put the toilet paper on the toilet paper holder (hanging the loose flap on the front)."