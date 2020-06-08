Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin election results announced

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has certified the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin 2020 Board of Directors election results.

Starting July 1, 2020, the newly elected dairy producers will be begin a three-year term on the DFW Board.

Election results:

District 1 - Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn counties

Brenda Schloneger, Shell Lake

District 4 - Barron and Polk counties

Sara Bahgat-Eggert, Clayton

District 7 - Clark County

David Bangart, Greenwood

District 10 -Brown, Door and Kewaunee counties

Tasha Schleis, Kewaunee

District 13 - Buffalo, Pepin and Pierce counties

Robert Sendelbach, Cochrane

District 16 - Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette counties

Janet Clark, Rosendale

District 19 - Columbia and Dodge counties

Mark Crave, Watertown

District 22 - Grant County

Ann Kieler, Platteville

District 25 -Green, Rock and Walworth counties

Stacy Eberle, Monroe

DFW directors guide the organization’s finances, formulate and set its policies and long-range business plan, and maintain its mission: To help grow demand for Wisconsin milk by providing programs that enhance the competitiveness of the Wisconsin dairy industry. Through these initiatives, a DFW director has the opportunity to represent Wisconsin dairy producers and products, as well as become involved in activities that inform and educate consumers.

DATCP supervises the election and monitors board operations for compliance with applicable statues and rules.