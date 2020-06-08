Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin election results announced

MADISON, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)-- The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has certified the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin 2020 Board of Directors election results.
Starting July 1, 2020, the newly elected dairy producers will be begin a three-year term on the DFW Board.
Election results:
District 1 - Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn counties
Brenda Schloneger, Shell Lake
District 4 - Barron and Polk counties
Sara Bahgat-Eggert, Clayton
District 7 - Clark County
David Bangart, Greenwood
District 10 -Brown, Door and Kewaunee counties
Tasha Schleis, Kewaunee
District 13 - Buffalo, Pepin and Pierce counties
Robert Sendelbach, Cochrane
District 16 - Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette counties
Janet Clark, Rosendale
District 19 - Columbia and Dodge counties
Mark Crave, Watertown
District 22 - Grant County
Ann Kieler, Platteville
District 25 -Green, Rock and Walworth counties
Stacy Eberle, Monroe
DFW directors guide the organization’s finances, formulate and set its policies and long-range business plan, and maintain its mission: To help grow demand for Wisconsin milk by providing programs that enhance the competitiveness of the Wisconsin dairy industry. Through these initiatives, a DFW director has the opportunity to represent Wisconsin dairy producers and products, as well as become involved in activities that inform and educate consumers.
DATCP supervises the election and monitors board operations for compliance with applicable statues and rules.