Dairy dinner to be held June 19 in Chippewa Falls

The Chippewa June Dairy Day Farmers Appreciation Dinner will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds from 5 – 8:30 pm. This annual event is hosted by the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by area businesses. We recognize the hard work and dedication of our local farmers and want to thank them. It is a community effort to join the rural and urban communities for an evening of socializing.

Many businesses have joined together to provide a delicious grilled chicken dinner. Enjoy live music with a root beer float or cold beer. New this year, there will be face painting provided by the Wisconsin Farmers Union and Pedal Tractor Pulls organized by the local FFA from Chippewa Falls High School.

We are happy to announce that Abigail Martin, the 72nd Alice in Dairyland, will be attending our event and will be available to meet and talk with event goers.

Tickets for the event are $6 and can be purchased at the Chippewa Falls Visitor Center at 1 N. Bridge Street or at the door. For more information, call 715-723-0331.