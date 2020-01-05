Dallas Cowboys moving on without Jason Garrett as coach

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Updated: Sun 6:32 PM, Jan 05, 2020

(AP) – Jason Garrett is out as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after missing the playoffs with an underachieving team in a make-or-break season.

Garrett had the second-longest tenure at 9½ seasons behind Tom Landry’s 29 years.

Garrett took over when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season.

The Cowboys finished 8-8 in the final year of Garrett’s contract. It’s the fourth time Dallas finished 8-8 and missed the postseason under the 53-year-old coach.

The Cowboys fueled high preseason expectations with a 3-0 start before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff fate.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
