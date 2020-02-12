Dan Kapanke announces run against Senator Shilling for District 32 Senate seat

Former state Senator Dan Kapanke announced he is running for election again in the 32nd district.

Kapanke formerly held the seat for 6 and a half years before losing to Senator Jennifer Shilling in 2011 by 61 votes.

Transportation, healthcare, and agriculture are topics important to the politician who also believes in the first and second amendments, as well as being pro-life.

Kapanke, who is a local businessman, believes in fighting for every resident of the area.

"It was an honor for me to serve six and a half years, a few years ago in the state Senate," Kapanke said. "[It was] a great honor and it would be a great honor if I could go back and do that again. I am really looking forward to that."

Kapanke says he has been considering running for six months as he believes every race should be contested.

While Senator Shilling, who he is running against, did not release an official statement following Kapanke's announcement, she did tweet-- "I remain focused on fighting for the priorities families in western Wisconsin care about; Health care, quality schools & economic security. I'm honored that residents have repeatedly put their faith in me to be their voice & advocate for our shared values."

The election will take place Nov. 3.