Dan Peggs due back in court Monday

Altoona school superintendent Dan Peggs is due in court in Madison. He's expected to have a detention hearing at 1 p.m. on Monday to determine if he will stay behind bars or be released.

In a federal indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, 32-year old Daniel Peggs is accused of recruiting and trafficking a minor for sex acts from October 2015 to May 2016 and creating a child pornography video involving that minor in December 2015.

Peggs was arrested Thursday on a federal warrant. That same day, he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography.

His arrest is connected to another arrest in North Carolina. Bryan Ragon, 43 of Charlotte, is charged with sex trafficking a minor, production of child pornography, transporting of a minor and receiving child pornography. Ragon is charged with trafficking a minor in North Carolina, Wisconsin, and elsewhere in December 2015.

During that same month, Dan Peggs is accused of creating a child porn video and according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the same victim is involved in both cases.

The Altoona School Board has determined that if Peggs is released from custody today, he will immediately be placed on administrative leave and not allowed on school property. If convicted, Peggs faces up to life in federal prison for the sex trafficking charge and between 15 and 30 years for the child pornography charge.

