Dan Peggs officially out as superintendent of Altoona Schools

Dan Peggs is officially out as the superintendent of the Altoona School District.

Peggs was arrested in February on federal charges of sex trafficking a minor and producing child pornography. He's pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial on the charges in October.

During a meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Altoona School Board voted to terminate Peggs' contract, effective immediately.

According to interim superintendent Ron Walsh, the school board based the decision on two, key reasons.

First, Dan Peggs is no longer able to perform his duties as superintendent.

Second, Walsh says an internal investigation by the school district found ample evidence a crime was likely committed by Peggs.