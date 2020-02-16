Dance group brings African culture to Chippewa Valley

People in the Chippewa Valley were treated to an afternoon of traditional West African entertainment Sunday at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.

Oumar Niancho Sanneh has been traveling around the country for a decade. He says he loves sharing the culture and history of Senegal, a small country in West Africa, through traditional songs and dance.

Sanneh says it has always been his dream to share his country's culture with the world and bring people together.

“Some kids come touch me and say, 'oh you are African' and they are really happy and say, 'we've never met African people before,’” Sanneh says. “You're happy to share the culture because you love kids and share with them the culture.

Sanneh says he has been to all but two states in America, Hawaii and Alaska. He first came to America to represent Africa at the Worldfest International Dance festival in New York City in 2001. He says he travels each year from September to June, sharing his Senegalese culture.

