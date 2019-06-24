Darlington firefighters rescue pet guinea pig from house fire

Firefighters in Darlington responded to a fire on Sunday night and ended up saving the life of a pet guinea pig.

The Darlington Fire Department shared a photo on their Facebook page of firefighter Ben Conway bringing Gus out of the fire

The fire broke out at a family’s home in the small unincorporated town of Calamine in Lafayette County. Everyone inside the home was able to escape the fire unhurt.

Firefighters brought Gus the guinea pig out from the fire. They realized Gus was struggling to breathe so they gave him a human-sized oxygen mask to help him out. Firefighters also rubbed and massaged the little guy until he sprung back to life.

Now, he’s doing great and is back with his family. Unfortunately though, another guinea pig was killed in the fire.

