Dashcam video shows train hit car, knocking it into police cruiser

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 7:20 PM, Nov 20, 2019

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey/CNN/Gray News) – Police dashcam video captured the moment a passenger train smashed into a car and sent it flying into a police vehicle.

A New Jersey police dashcam captured dramatic footage of an Amtrak train hitting a car at full speed in Windsor on Tuesday night. (Source: News 12 New Jersey LLC/CNN)

Late Tuesday night, police said they responded to the scene to find 23-year-old Amna Ahmed’s car stuck on the train tracks.

Dashcam video shows an Amtrak train barreling into the car at full speed. The impact sends the car spinning away into a responding officer’s vehicle.

Authorities said debris pelted another police vehicle and a car belonging to Ahmed’s father, who’d arrived with Ahmed’s sister before police to help get Ahmed’s car off the tracks.

The officer in the impacted cruiser had gotten out before Ahmed’s car hit it. Police said no one was injured in the incident. Ahmed’s car, however, was destroyed.

Police said it appears Ahmed had gotten her car stuck after wrongfully turning onto an Amtrak service road. She was charged with DWI and reckless driving.

Copyright 2019 News 12 New Jersey via CNN. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

 
