Dave Grohl rocks it on Sesame Street for show’s 50th season

Big Bird, David Grohl and Elmo sing there way across America in the “Here We Go Song.” (Source: Sesame Street/PBS)
Updated: Thu 5:12 PM, Nov 14, 2019

(Gray News) – Frontman Dave Grohl ditches the rest of the Foo Fighters for a cameo on Sesame Street with Big Bird and Elmo.

To celebrate the iconic children’s show’s 50th season, the power trio sings its way across America in the “Here We Go Song.”

“Hi, it’s nice to come here and be with my friends Big Bird and Elmo,” Grohl says in the YouTube video. “You know, I was just thinking: there’re friends everywhere, even the ones that you don’t know.”

Soon, the new friends are romping across the country making even more friends.

The new season of Sesame Street premieres on Nov. 16.

