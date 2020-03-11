Day 2 of Colten Treu sentencing to start at 9 a.m.

Day two of Colten Treu's sentencing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, victim impact statements were read from more than 25 family and friends of the five victims.

In December, Treu changed his plea to no contest on four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and was found guilty. Treu also pleaded guilty to one count of hit and run causing bodily harm.

In early Nov. 2018, Treu was driving down County Road P in Lake Hallie after allegedly "huffing" chemical vapors when he crashed into Girl Scout Troop 3055, killing three girl scouts, a mother, and hurting a fifth person.

The victims of the hit-and-run include Haylee Hickle, 10, Sara Schneider ,32, Jayna Kelly ,9, and Autumn Helgeson ,10. Madalyn Zwiefelhofer was injured in the crash.

