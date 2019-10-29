Daylight saving time ends this weekend; here’s what you need to know

That hour of sleep you lost back in March, you’ll be getting it back this weekend when daylight saving time (DST) completes its six-month reign over our clocks. (Source: Thomas Brenac from Pexels)
By  | 
Updated: Tue 12:49 PM, Oct 29, 2019

(Gray News) - It’s coming back.

You haven’t forgotten, have you?

That hour of sleep you lost back in March, you’ll be getting it back this weekend when daylight saving time (DST) completes its six-month reign over our clocks.

Before you close your eyes Saturday night, don’t forget to set your timepieces back 60 minutes.

Officially, DST ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning you’ll get to relive the 1 o’clock hour if you happen to be awake.

Not everyone in the U.S. observes the semiannual time change.

Arizona and Hawaii opted out of the Uniform Time Act – the law that standardized DST.

Arizona doesn’t for the practical reason that when summer temperatures soar in the desert, they prefer it to get dark and cool off earlier.

Hawaii also refrains, because it’s so much closer to the equator than the rest of the country. The amount of daylight over the course of a year doesn’t change that much anyway.

So, enjoy your 25-hour Sunday and rest up.

You’ll be giving it back again on the first Sunday of March 2020.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus