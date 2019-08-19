Daytime sleepiness could be sign of Alzheimer’s disease, study says

A new study suggests a connection between excessive daytime napping and Alzheimer's disease. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Mon 5:24 PM, Aug 19, 2019

(CNN) - If you can't make it through the day without a nap, the authors of a new study suggest the brain cells that keep you awake may be under attack by Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers compared the brains of 13 people who had Alzheimer's and died with the brains of seven people who didn't have the disease.
The researchers specifically examined the parts of the brain involved in keeping people awake during the day.

They described finding a degeneration of the whole wakefulness-promoting network in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Because of that, researchers conclude there’s a more direct biological pathway between Alzheimer’s and daytime sleepiness.

The scientists say follow up research needs to be done.

You can read more in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus