DeLong students celebrate Hmong Heritage Month

Students at DeLong Middle School took center stage, in celebration of Hmong Heritage Month.

More than 40 students took part in putting the performance together. Students donned traditional Hmong clothing for the celebration.

Organizers say that it was the youth that made the presentation possible.

“April is Hmong Heritage Month, and our students really wanted to celebrate their heritage. So, they've been working, some of them since September, to choreograph their own dances and create songs to sing to share their culture with the school as a whole,” said teacher Lizzy Ehrenberg.

Ehrenberg says that representation of cultures that differ from the majority can be beneficial to individuals, and the community as a whole.

