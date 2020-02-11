Death investigation in Polk County

A death investigation is underway in Polk County.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, February 10, the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical call in the Village of Centuria.

At the home, first responders found a body.

The sheriff's office does not believe there's any danger to the public.

The death remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Polk Co Medical Examiner. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab is assisting with the scene.

The identity of the victim isn't being released yet.