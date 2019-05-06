Death investigation underway for 3-year-old in Tomah, man arrested

On May 3 at 5:55 p.m., the Tomah Police Department received a report of a medical emergency at a residence on Jodi Circle in the City of Tomah.

Officers from the Tomah Police Department and members of the Tomah Area Ambulance Service responded to the residence and began life-saving measures on a 3-year-old child. The child was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital where further life-saving measures were performed. Despite the extensive efforts by emergency personnel, the child did not survive.

Due to information gathered, the medical emergency transitioned to a death investigation. The information gathered by the officers and the medical staff led officers to believe that the cause of death was a result of child abuse and a suspect was identified as Marcus W. Anderson.

Anderson is 34 years of age and a resident of Tomah.

Anderson was located in the downtown area and taken into custody a short time later during a high-risk vehicle contact.

On May 4, 2019, a forensic autopsy was performed by the UW Madison Dept. of Pathology. The autopsy determined that the victim suffered multiple blunt force trauma type injuries which resulted in death. The preliminary investigation is that the child died from child abuse.

A search warrant was conducted at Anderson’s residence on Jodi Circle. During the search of the residence a firearm was located that was determined to be Anderson’s. Anderson has been convicted of a felony in the past and is on Felony bond for previous offenses.

On May 6, 2019 Anderson appeared in Monroe County Circuit Court for a bond appearance related to this incident. Anderson was given a $750,000 cash bond with the following conditions:

- No possession of firearm or dangerous weapons

- No contact with victims family

- No contact w/anyone under 18 years of age

- No acts or threats of violence

- Not leave Monroe County

At this time Anderson is being held in the Monroe County Jail. This incident remains under investigation.

