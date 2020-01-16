Death investigation underway in Dunn County

A death investigation is underway in Dunn County.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a residence in Colfax Township around 6 p.m. Wednesday night. Inside the residence, they found a dead man, and the death appears to be suspicious. The victim's name has not been released.

Deputies say they have identified a person of interest in this case, and are in contact with them. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to bring you the latest details we get them.