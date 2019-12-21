Death toll in India citizenship law protests climbs to 17

Indians gather for a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act after Friday prayers outside Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Police banned public gatherings in parts of the Indian capital and other cities for a third day Friday and cut internet services to try to stop growing protests against a new citizenship law that have so far left eight people dead and more than 1,200 others detained. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Updated: Sat 5:48 AM, Dec 21, 2019

(AP) - Three people have died during clashes between demonstrators and police in northern India, raising the nationwide death toll in protests against a new citizenship law to 17.

The chief of police in Uttar Pradesh state says the three deaths on Saturday have increased the death toll in the state to nine. He did not give further details on the latest deaths.

The government also issued an advisory asking broadcasters across India to refrain from using content that could inflame further violence.

