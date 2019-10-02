Deaths of 3 in Kiel are homicides, suicide

The Manitowoc County coroner has made a ruling in the deaths of three people found in a Kiel home last May.

Authorities said Wednesday 69-year-old Jack Schigur fatally shot 50-year-old Julie Wood and her 10-year-old grandson, Mason Lesczykowski, before shooting himself. The coroner says all three died from gunshot wounds to the head May 26.

Investigators say Schigur and Wood were in a relationship and both were living in the home where the bodies were found.

WLUK-TV reports investigators say a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, owned and registered by Schigur, was used in the shooting.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and State Crime Lab assisted in the investigation.