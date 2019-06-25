Debate Night 2: Biden and Sanders take center stage

They represent two different factions of the Democratic Party. On Thursday night, we’ll hear why Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders think they’re the best candidate to oust President Donald Trump.

The second debate is where the differences in the Democratic party will be put the to the test between the two candidates who’ve run for president before: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. (Source: CNN)

They won’t be alone. They’ll be joined on stage by eight other Democratic hopefuls in the second of two primary debates: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif), Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), and former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.).

“[Sanders’] ideas that may have seemed very radical back in 2016 now tend to be more mainstream Democratic, so he has got to try to take credit for that,” said Gray Television Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren. “Biden, I think, has a tougher road ahead than people realize, even though he is the front runner. And if he makes a gaffe on debate night, I think that’s going to hurt him.”

Other candidates will try to take the spotlight – Senator Michael Bennet and former Governor John Hickenlooper are both from Colorado. There are also candidates without any political experience -- writer Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.

“This is their chance to be on the stage with people like Vice President Biden, which elevates them, and if they hit a home run, it’s going to help with fundraising, and of course, then it helps them all the way down,” explained Van Susteren.

Four Democrats did not get to debate this time around. A second debate is scheduled for next month in Detroit.

