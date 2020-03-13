Decree lifting Sunday Mass attendance obligation

With the recent developing news about the coronavirus outbreak, and the concerns of spreading the virus, Bishop William Patrick Callahan has issued a Decree temporarily lifting Sunday Mass obligation.

“If the people of God are fearful about the possibility of contracting the virus, or have a particular health concern, we do not want them to be put at risk,” Bishop William Patrick Callahan said. “I’m asking that everyone pray for those effected, for the caregivers and a successful outcome.”

Prerecorded Sunday mass is available via diolc.org, the diocesan YouTube channel, Facebook, and televised on the following channels:

Eau Claire, Channel 18, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

La Crosse, Channel 19, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Marshfield (Public Access), Channel 989, at 10:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Stevens Point (Public Access), Channel 984 at Noon and 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wausau, (Cable and Satellite), Channel 12 at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Wausau (Public Access), Channel 980, at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Wisconsin Rapids (Public Access), Channel 985 and Channel 3 at 6:00 a.m.

and 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

