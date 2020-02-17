Delong math teacher wins 2020 Golden Apple Award

It's week three of our Golden Apples tour of the Eau Claire Area School District. Monday, we head over to Delong Middle School and drop in on math class. Here's Principal Dr. Tim O'Reilly to hand out.

"Somebody who is an awesome math teacher, awesome wrestling coach, somebody who is an awesome team leader and that person is Mr. Albrecht"

In case you didn't figure it out... Ben Albrecht is an awesome teacher at Delong. Along with being an expert in his field, Ben makes math class fun and his sense of humor makes him one of the most popular teachers in the school.

Ben Albrecht, Delong Math teacher "we try to build relationships here at Delong, so I’m not just teaching math, and no one is just teaching English, or teaching science. We're talking about teaching kids so really the goal in this building is to build that relationship with the students so that when we are doing something challenging like math or solving equations or whatever the case is, kids are a little more into it, a little more engaged, a little more motivated to do well."

Dr. Tim O'Reilly, Delong Middle School Principal, “He's a model of respect for our students; our mission is grow kids not just academically but social and emotionally here at this school. And he does an outstanding job making connections with kids, he cares about kids and they can tell. And then he's an expert in his content area in math, and he does just an outstanding job as a leader in our school, as a math teacher, as a coach. He's an amazing person here at Delong middle school."

Congratulations to Mr. Albrecht and Delong Middle School. They will both receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, and Ben will be honored at the Golden Apples Banquet on April 16.

