Delta removes extra fee for checking large sporting equipment

A Delta Connection Embraer 175 aircraft, foreground, taxis to a gate at Logan International Airport in Boston, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Updated: Fri 12:56 AM, Jul 19, 2019

(Gray News) – Delta Air Lines passengers will no longer have to pay more to travel with large-sized sporting equipment.

The airline has eliminated a $150 specialty sports bag fee previously charged for checking items like golf clubs, surfboards, scuba gear and bicycles.

Passengers will now only need to pay the airline’s standard baggage fees to check the items.

The airline does, however, note that, “Due to space limitations, acceptance and charges may vary for itineraries on a Delta Connection carrier.”

The change goes into effect for tickets bought on or after July 17, and applies to travel worldwide.

Other airlines including Alaska Airlines and American Airlines have also recently eliminated fees for checking large sporting equipment.

