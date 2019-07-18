Delta will begin carrying powerful overdose-reversal drug on flights

In this May 10, 2018 photo, a Narcan nasal spray dispenser is displayed in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
(CNN) – Delta Air Lines said it will add naloxone, a medication that reverses overdoses, to its emergency medical kits starting in the fall.

The company made the decision to carry the drug, which is often sold under the brand name Narcan, after a passenger tweeted that a man died aboard one of its flights.

The passenger reportedly passed out in the bathroom with a needle in his arm during a flight from Boston to Los Angeles on Saturday, and flight attendants, a doctor and passengers couldn’t save him.

The passenger’s cause of death is still being investigated.

Last year, the Association of Flight Attendants called for the Federal Aviation Administration to include naloxone nasal spray to respond to onboard opioid overdoses.

United, Frontier and Alaska Airlines already have naloxone available on their flights.

