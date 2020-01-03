Delta workers sue manufacturer Lands' End over uniforms

Hundreds of Delta Air Lines employees have filed a pair of class action lawsuits against Wisconsin-based clothing manufacturer Lands' End.

They claim that uniforms they are required to wear created by fashion designer Zac Posen are causing serious medical problems.

The first lawsuit against the Atlanta-based airline was filed in October, with a second on Tuesday in federal court in Madison.

The lawsuits allege the uniforms have caused numerous Delta employees to break out in skin rashes, suffer hair loss, low white blood cell counts and other ailments.

Lands' End did not immediately respond to a request for comment.