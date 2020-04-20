Demand for curbside grocery pickup is rising

Grocery stores are one of the most essential businesses we have in the state and the number of people who need food and supplies from these places is not going down.

But one thing that is changing is how people are getting these items.

Hundreds of shoppers still walk through the doors of Festival Foods each day, with many donning masks and other protective gear.

But many shoppers are also using Festival's curbside pickup program.

"I really think it just comes down to people just trying to make sure they're staying healthy. Making sure they're protecting themselves, their families, their coworkers and everybody else around them. I think a lot of it does kind of go into trying to keep us safe here as well," says Festival Foods Guest Service Manager Jack Doroff. "Trying to minimize the flow of traffic in the stores the best we can."

Before the 'Safer at Home' order took place, festival was doing ten curbside pickups a day.

Now they do 72.

Tyler Shantz has been using the program for months, but says he notices the change in demand.

"I think here it's like three days ahead and if you can't get on that you have to wait another week or so. We just kind of go with the flow, whatever works," said Shantz.

To use the program you pick out your items on Festival's website, store employees do your shopping and store everything for you.

Then they bring it right to your car when it's your pick up day and time.

But the increase of orders did bring a challenge at first.

"Building up our employees for that area and then also making sure that we have organization with that. With the increase in orders there's going to be products all throughout the store, making sure we have multiple freezer spaces, multiple cooler spaces, multiple dry areas to make sure that those things are stored properly and our guests get the goods that they want," explained Doroff.

For these essential workers that put their health at risk to work everyday, they are stepping up not shying away.

"We've really pulled through in a pretty amazing way. Our team has come together more than they've fallen apart and really just pushed through to make sure we get our guests that service that they're used to getting," said Doroff.

There is a wait, if you ordered something on Monday the earliest you could pick it up would be Thursday right now.

But customers who use the service say a bonus besides the safety aspect, it helps stop the impulse buying that can happen at the grocery store.

For more information on Festival's curbside pickup program and to see which stores do not offer if click here.