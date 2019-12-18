Democrat Kind won't reveal Trump impeachment vote

Democrat Ron Kind is the only member of Wisconsin's U.S. House delegation not saying whether he will vote to impeach Republican President Donald Trump.

Kind represents a western Wisconsin district that Trump won in 2016 by 4 points. Trump won the state by less than a point. Kind has been tight lipped on impeachment after he supported the House inquiry into Trump.

His office has not responded to repeated inquiries over the past two weeks about how he intends to vote. Wisconsin's two other Democrats planned to vote to impeach, with all four Republicans against.

