Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee postponed until August

The Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) announced the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be held the week of August 17 in Milwaukee, providing convention planners more time to determine the most appropriate structure for this historic event.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention. During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee.

As part of their contingency planning efforts, the Democratic National Convention Committee has confirmed that Fiserv Forum, the Wisconsin Center District and hotel accommodations in the surrounding area are available in August.

The convention planning team will now use the coming weeks to further explore all options to ensure nominating the next president of the United States is done without unnecessary risk to public health. These options include everything from adjusting the convention’s format to crowd size and schedule.

As the convention’s plans are further finalized, more details will be made publicly available.

