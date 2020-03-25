Democratic Party of Wisconsin announces voter assistance hotline

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced a voter assistance hotline for any voters who have questions regarding absentee ballots ahead of the April 7 primary.

The hotline can be reached at 608-336-3232.

The party says they are encouraging all voters to request an absentee ballot by mail by April 2 at 5 p.m.

“In this moment of crisis, the continued functioning of our democracy is more vital than ever,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler. “Our Voter Assistance Hotline will ensure voters can connect with the resources and support they need to safely cast their ballot for the Spring election. No one should have to risk their health and wellbeing to make their voice count.