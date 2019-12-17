Democratic debate to proceed after labor agreement reached

Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, speaks before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By  | 
Updated: Tue 3:21 PM, Dec 17, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Democratic National Committee has announced that the Democrats’ next primary debate will proceed as planned this Thursday.

All seven of the candidates who qualified for the debate had threatened to boycott the forum over a labor dispute.

A union representing workers on Loyola Marymount University’s campus threatened to continue picketing over their failure to reach a collective bargaining agreement with food service company Sodexo.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez personally stepped in to help broker a deal.

Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang have all qualified to appear at Thursday night’s debate.

