Democrats call US killing of Iraqi general ‘reckless’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a community event at the National Motorcycle Museum, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Anamosa, Iowa. (Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Updated: Fri 12:23 AM, Jan 03, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox" with the targeted killing of Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

The former vice president is joining other Democratic White House hopefuls in criticizing Trump’s order, saying it could leave the U.S. “on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East."

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling the attack “dangerous," while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says it was “reckless."

The Pentagon says the U.S. military killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in Baghdad Friday at the direction of Trump.

