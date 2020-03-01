Democrats gather for 'Bloody Sunday' commemoration in Selma

Democratic presidential candidates are gathering in Selma, Alabama, to mark a civil rights anniversary and appeal for black votes two days before Super Tuesday balloting.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg are set to speak at a historic black church. They and Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg are scheduled to walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge later to commemorate the "Bloody Sunday" violence of March 7, 1965.

State troopers beat marchers leaving the town to demonstrate for voting rights, shocking the nation. The fallout inspired both the Selma-to-Montgomery march and passage of the Voting Rights Act later that year.