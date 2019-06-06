Democrats unveil new strategy in subpoena battles with Trump

Attorney General William Barr, Photo Date: 05/01/2019 / Source: C-SPAN via MGN
By  | 
Updated: Thu 2:15 PM, Jun 06, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are poised to make it easier for their committee chairmen to take the Trump administration to court.

A resolution unveiled Thursday would authorize a contempt case against Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Donald McGahn for not complying with subpoenas. It would empower committee chairmen to launch legal action to enforce subpoenas in the future without a vote of the full House, if they have approval from a bipartisan group of House leaders.

It's the latest development in the standoff between President Donald Trump and House Democrats over investigations.

Barr defied a subpoena to provide an unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report . McGahn, referenced frequently in the report, declined to provide documents and testimony.

The House will vote Tuesday on the resolution.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus